There was an explosion at halal butcher and grocer Jaraya on Kapelaan Koopmansplein in Den Bosch early on Tuesday morning. A second explosive was found near the butcher shop. Thirteen surrounding homes were evacuated as a precaution, the police said.

The explosion was first reported at around 2:00 a.m. The police responded en masse. The Ministry of Defense's explosive removal department EOD was deployed when the second explosive was found.

The residents of the evacuated homes were accommodated in the De Slinger neighborhood building, Brabants Dagblad reported. The area around the butcher shop was cordoned off.

The police declared the area safe at around 4:20 a.m. Residents were allowed to return home at around 6:30 a.m., after the EOD removed the second explosive.

An officer at the scene told the newspaper that the explosion damaged a nearby bus stop and parked car. The damage to the outside of the butcher shop was not too bad, but it was unclear whether the shop was damaged on the inside.

The police are investigating.