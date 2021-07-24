Two police offers based in The Hague were suspended on allegations related to the use of excessive force. An internal investigation and a criminal investigation are both underway into the matter, police said, but few details about the case were revealed.

“The reason for the measure is the serious suspicion that an employee used disproportionate force during an arrest,” police said in a statement on Friday. “In addition, it is suspected that this violence was not reported fully, or not truthfully.”

The person who was the subject of the arrest pressed charges over the alleged assault. An internal disciplinary investigation was launched as a result.

“Additionally, a criminal investigation has been launched under the leadership of the Public Prosecution Service, in which one of the employees was identified as a suspect,” police said.

As part of the suspension and investigation, the two employees were stripped of their access to police systems, and were forbidden from entering police buildings.