A 37-year-old man out walking his dog was shot multiple times in Capelle aan den IJssel on Saturday night. The victim later died at the hospital. Separately, a fatal stabbing took place a few kilometers away in Rotterdam less than an hour later.

Several gunshots were heard on Valeriusrondel at about 11:20 p.m., police said. When officers arrived on scene they found the local resident injured. He was lying on the street with multiple gunshot wounds.

Police said that, “despite medical assistance, he succumbed to his injures at the hospital.”

There was no sign of the suspect or suspects. “That is why the police are urgently looking for witnesses who have seen or heard something. Camera images, such as dashcam images, are also very welcome,” authorities said.

Near the scene of the shooting police found a car that was set on fire which may be related to the shooting.

One fatally stabbed, two hurt, three in police custody

Less than ten kilometers away a stabbing at about 12:20 a.m. on Jongkindstraat in Rotterdam left three people injured on Saturday morning. One of the three died from their injuries.

“It is very likely that at some point a fight arose between the three Rotterdammers,” police said. “This culminated in a stabbing in which all three people involved were injured.”

The 27-year-old victim “was in such bad shape that CPR was started almost immediately.” He died from his injuries a short while later.

A 40-year-old man was also seriously wounded, and a 38-year-old man was hurt. They were both arrested at the hospital. A 32-year-old man with no fixed address was also arrested.

Police have also asked for witnesses to step forward in that case.