A 14-year-old bicyclist was seriously injured when she was struck by a motorist in Amsterdam-Noord. The motorist fled the scene and was still being sought by police a day later.

The incident happened just before 6 p.m. on Stellingweg in the Molenwijk neighborhood. After the girl was struck by a passenger car, it sped off towards Appelweg, witnesses told police said.

"The driver quickly drove on and left the girl on the street," police wrote in a report. Paramedics that arrived on scene transported the girl to an area hospital.

Her mother told AT5 that the girl's skull was fractured, and that she does not remember the accident. She was knocked about four meters away from her bicycle, the mother told the news outlet.

Investigators found "part of a headlight at the crime scene and spots of light blue paint are found on the victim's bicycle."

Police asked for people in the area to contact them if they saw a car with damaged headlights. Witnesses to the accident or anyone with camera footage from the area should get in touch with investigators, police said.