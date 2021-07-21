The public memorial for murdered crime reporter Peter R. de Vries will be held in the Royal Theater Carre in Amsterdam on Wednesday. Between 11:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m., everyone who wants to say goodbye is welcome. De Vries' funeral will be held in private on Thursday.

"It is the wish of the family and partner of Peter R. de Vries that everyone for whom Peter meant something is given the opportunity to say a final goodbye," RTL said in a press release. De Vries regularly worked with the broadcaster.

As large crowds are expected, everyone is requested to keep their farewell as short as possible, so that as many people as possible can have a chance to say goodbye. No negative Covid-19 test or vaccine certificate is necessary, but people will have to maintain social distancing.

Both the public and private memorials were organized by Hans Bleijerveld, director of Special Funerals at Monuta. "I find every farewell a challenge, but especially now that the whole of the Netherlands is touched and the massive is combined with the intimate," Bleijerveld said on radio program Nieuws en Co. He said that safety is "guaranteed to the maximum", but would give no further details.

The family asked attendees not to bring flowers, but instead make a donation to the Gouden Tip foundation, a fundraising campaign De Vries started to raise a reward for information on the disappearance of Tanja Groen.

Peter R. de Vries was gunned down on Lange Leidsedwarsstraat in Amsterdam on July 6, shortly after he left the RTL Boulevard studio where he was a guest that evening. He died in hospital last week.

Two suspects were arrested shortly after the shooting. They were remanded into custody for another 90 days on Monday. They are suspected of murder.