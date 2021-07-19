Two men in custody for the murder of crime reporter Peter R. de Vries were ordered to remain behind bars, with a magistrate extending their pre-trial detention by another 90 days on Monday. Delano G. and Kamil Pawel E. were initially arrested an hour after De Vries was shot in Amsterdam on July 6, but they are now suspected of murder, newswire ANP reported.

De Vries died last week in the hospital. He was initially taken by ambulance in critical condition, but his condition never improved.

The two suspects were originally held for attempted murder. The younger suspect, 21-year-old G. from Rotterdam, is suspected of shooting De Vries. The 35-year-old E., originally from Poland with a residence in Maurik, Gelderland, is believed to have been driving the getaway car.

Few details were revealed publicly about the prosecution's case during Monday's closed hearing. Prosecutors are expected to present more information about the case and the progress of the investigation at the next hearing, ANP reported. That will likely be a public session on or before October 18. During that hearing, the pre-trial detention can be extended further.

Both suspects remained in restrictive custody, and were not allowed contact with anyone except an attorney.