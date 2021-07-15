Tired of rushing home for a package delivery, only to find out you missed the delivery person and have to call to arrange an alternative time? PostNL is launching a solution - a package locker that can be attached to your home.

The locker is 46 x 46 x 23 centimeters large and attaches to the facade of your home. If you're expecting a package, you leave the locker unlocked. The delivery person will put the package in the locker and lock the padlock. And then you empty the locker when you get home.

According to PostNL, about 80 percent of the packages it delivers will fit into the locker. The locker costs 79.95 euros. You can try it out for two months and return it for a refund if you're not satisfied, PostNL said on its site.

The only downside, according to RTL Nieuws, is that the lockers are already sold out. The manufacturers are struggling to get raw materials to produce them. "There is a steel shortage," a spokesperson for PostNL said to the broadcaster. She expects more lockers will be in stock next week.