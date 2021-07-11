Sunday will remain mostly cloudy with a chance of occasional showers. The KNMI predicted only a 20 percent chance of sunshine for the day.

Maximum temperatures can range between 21 to 23 degrees Celsius and can drop down to 14 degrees at night.

A gentle breeze coming from the southwest will accompany the day.

On Monday, temperatures will increase slightly up to 25 degrees bringing along with them a chance of thunderstorms.

Warmer temperatures are not likely throughout the course of the following week. The weather will remain mostly cloudy and rainy until the end of the week.