With the uncertainty surrounding travel rising again in the wake of increasing coronavirus infections numbers, many people are leaning towards a domestic vacation this holiday season.

“We have not yet heard the government say that we, as Dutch people, can’t go on holiday in the Netherlands so at least that is a safe choice”, a spokesperson for holiday park organization CenterParcs said to NU.nl.

“The percentage of Dutch people who chose a house abroad with us is decreasing”, Natuurhuisje.nl observed. The site offers 18 thousand holiday homes across Europe, including in the Netherlands. “In May, more houses were booked across the border by the Dutch. That number has already fallen in recent weeks and since last weekend it has even been less than 10 percent.”

CenterParcs saw that other country’s residents are also deciding to take the safe route and plan their vacation in their own country this year. “Last summer, everyone left again, now caution is increasing.” Even the modest summer temperature in the Netherlands does not seem to drive the Dutch across the border, Natuurhuisje.nl noted.

If the Netherlands is declared at the red risk level for coronavirus by the ECDC due to the rising number of infections this month, it does not mean that Dutch residents are no longer allowed to leave the country. Extra restrictions may apply, such as a quarantine obligation when arriving at a destination.

Travel association ANWB was flooded with questions about the situation on the roads in the run-up to the weekend. “We think that some people will drive anyway; they want to leave very badly. Another part wants to avoid the hassle and stay in the Netherlands”, a ANWB spokesperson said.

A modest number of travelers was expected on the highways this weekend. The ANWB advised vacationers who are considering crossing the border to stay and to ask the receptionists from the hotel or campsite for more information. “They are usually best informed.”