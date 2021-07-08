Health Minister Hugo de Jonge said that new coronavirus restrictions could be announced in the Netherlands on Friday depending on the outcome of emergency advice from the Outbreak Management Team. The announcement was made minutes after public health agency RIVM disclosed that another 5,475 people tested positive for the coronavirus infection, the most announced in a single day since May 14.

New restrictions could include again forcing the closure of nightclubs and cancelling events, according to Nu.nl. Other measures are also on the table.

"We're seeing a very rapid increase that isn't yet translating into hospitalizations, but it's going fast," De Jonge said, according to NOS. The escalation of infections since the start of the month prompted De Jonge to seek out urgent recommendations from the OMT.

The dramatic increase in infections was far over-represented in younger populations, with over 55 percent of last week's new coronavirus cases found in people between the ages of 15 and 24. At issue is whether new lockdown measures are needed if there is no corresponding rise in Covid-19 hospital cases.

"What we have always intervened for was to protect the vulnerable and not to overload hospitals," De Jonge said on Thursday. "Today's infections are highly prevalent among young people and they will not immediately enter the hospital."

Additionally, the Covid-19 vaccination process has continued to progress. Everyone born as recently as the year 2007 can schedule an appointment to receive a vaccination.

Thus far, nearly 17.3 million vaccine doses have been given, with 78.1 percent of the adult public having received at least one vaccine shot, and at least 46.8 percent considered fully vaccinated.

"Either you choose [to get vaccinated], or you more or less choose that you will get sick from coronavirus somewhere in the coming months. Protect yourself and protect our freedom," De Jonge said.