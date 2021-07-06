PVV leader Geert Wilders has called The Netherlands “corrupt“ and said its rule of law was “bankrupt“ in a response to the ruling of the Supreme Court in his case. A guilty verdict against Wilders was upheld on Tuesday for inciting hatred and violence against a group of people.

Nederland is corrupt en de rechtstaat is failliet. Ik zal me niks van de uitspraak van de Hoge Raad aantrekken en de waarheid blijven spreken. Desnoods gooien ze me maar de bak in.



Meer dan 1 miljoen mensen hebben op mij gestemd en ik zal voor hen vechten. Altijd. #Wilders pic.twitter.com/3JsiN5jheL — Geert Wilders (@geertwilderspvv) July 6, 2021

“I do not care about the verdict of the Supreme Court and will continue to speak the truth. If necessary, they can put me in jail,“ Wilders wrote on Twitter.

The case revolved around comments the PVV leader made about Moroccans during a campaign stop in The Hague in 2014. Tuesday’s verdict brings the case to an end after almost 7 years.

“More than 1 million people voted for me and I will fight for them. Always,“ Wilders further stated.

Back then, Wilders asked a cafe full of people whether they want "more or fewer Moroccans in this city and the Netherlands". The audience chanted back "fewer, fewer, fewer". Wilders answered: "Well, then we will arrange that."

"Group insult is prohibited under the Criminal Code. Even a politician must adhere to the basic principles of the rule of law and must not incite intolerance," said the chair of the court in its ruling.

The judgement of the Supreme Court cannot be appealed in the Netherlands.