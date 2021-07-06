Visitors to the Lowlands music festival who are not fully vaccinated against Covid-19 may face mandatory testing during the event, the festival announced. The organizers have called upon ticket holders to get vaccinated prior to the festival for their own convenience.

“After all, a negative test is only valid for 40 hours, and according to the current rules that means that you must be tested at Lowlands in the meantime if you are not fully protected,” they stated.

“The easiest way is to get vaccinated as soon as possible. With a vaccination certificate in your CoronaCheck app you can walk straight through the festival gate. Moreover, you immediately know for sure that you are protected against the virus, so quite a win-win,” Lowlands stated on their website.

The alternative to being fully vaccinated is that visitors must be tested before and during the festival, Lowlands stressed. "And that takes effort and time anyway, which you can spend much better. Don't get us wrong: we don't want to force vaccination on anyone, your body is your body," they concluded.

Lowlands will take place from Friday, August 20 until Sunday, August 22 at Evenemententerrein Walibi Holland at Biddinghuizen. To be considered fully vaccinated before the festival begins, a person would have to receive their final dose of a Covid-19 vaccine 14 days ahead of time, according to Dutch policy introduced on Tuesday.

Five performers were scrapped from the lineup last week because travel restrictions made it impossible to travel to the event. The lineup will be completed on Tuesday after 29 additional names are announced. For the time being, the organizers believe the event will go on as planned.