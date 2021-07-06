Between 100 and 150 graves were vandalized at the Beukenhage cemetery in 's-Gravenzande in the overnight period from Monday to Tuesday, Omroep West reported.

The reason for the vandalism is not yet known and the police are currently carrying out an investigation. A police helicopter was deployed in order to get a better overview of the scene.

Flowers were pulled from the pots and thrown around. Toy cars that were laid down upon children’s graves were also scattered. There is also a large amount of glass from the broken lanterns lying around.

"Last night vandalism was committed at the main cemetery in 's-Gravenzande. Incredibly sad that people would do this. The police are conducting an investigation," the mayor of the Westland municipality, Bouke Arends, said on Twitter.

Numerous people went to the cemetery on Tuesday to inspect the damage on the graves of their loved ones. 'Why is someone doing this? It's bad enough that I've lost three people in a short period of time. And then you do this. It's really inhuman. I really have zero respect for these people. Really zero. Whoever did that," one of them told Omroep West.

"The first thing that goes through your mind is disbelief. This can not be? But that feeling quickly turns to anger. Do you feel good doing something like that," another man told the broadcaster.