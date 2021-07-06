Nearly 6.5 million people in the Netherlands have received either one shot of the Janssen Covid-19 vaccine, or two shots of any other Covid-19 vaccine. That is equivalent to 45 percent of the adult population, or 42 percent of everyone aged 12 and up.

The Netherlands was in third place for partial vaccine uptake out of the 30 countries in the European Union and European Economic Area. An estimated 4.4 million people have received only one shot of a two-dose vaccine, or about 30 percent of the adult population.

"The vaccination rate for people over 65 is 84 percent," the RIVM said. "The turnout for a first vaccination among the over-65s is high: 92%. In the age groups under 60, an increasing trend can be seen in the turnout for a first vaccination."

The RIVM revised down the number of people who received a Covid-19 vaccination to 1,383,736 last calendar week. About 197,536 people were given a vaccine shot on Monday, bringing the total number of administered shots up to 16,924,275. The 17 millionth shot was likely given on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the number of hospitalized Covid-19 patients fell by ten percent to 212. That was the lowest since September 14.

It included 103 people in intensive care, a net decrease of seven patients. That brought the ICU total to its lowest point since September 22. There were another 109 patients in regular care wards, a net decrease of 17.

The combined total of 212 was 31 percent lower compared to a week ago. A similar decrease will bring the total down below 150 for the first time in ten months.

The RIVM also said that another 2,253 people tested positive for the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus infection, about a fourth of all cases during the past week. That brought the seven-day average up to 1,235, double where it was a week ago.

The three cities with the most new infections were Amsterdam (269), Rotterdam (176) and The Hague (125). Amsterdam's total was nearly double its moving average. Rotterdam's figure was more than double its average, while The Hague's was nearly triple.