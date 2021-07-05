Some 600 fishing boat crew members from the town of Urk will have the opportunity to receive the Covid-19 vaccine next Saturday without making a prior appointment. Vaccines will be administered in the sports hall at the Vlechttuinen, Omroep Flevoland reported.

This group of people will receive the Janssen vaccine. Only one shot of the vaccine is required for full protection against Covid-19.

This population group generally has a lower vaccination turnout. This vaccine is therefore particularly convenient for fishermen. People who want to receive their jab next Saturday in Vlechttuinen only need to bring their ID along.

"We hope that as many fishermen as possible can make use of it," said Aldrik Dijkstra of GGD Flevoland. "It's free so it won’t cost you anything to come and get it".

Also the vaccination rate is especially low in Urk. The percentage of residents aged 45 and up is among the lowest out of all municipalities in the country.