Residents of the Netherlands born in 2005 and 2006 are now eligible to register online for a Covid-19 vaccination appointment, public health agency RIVM announced. This age group will be administered the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, which is the only Covid jab approved for use in Europe by people under the age of 18.

More than 192 thousand young people who were born in 2006 and 193 thousand born a year earlier can also book their appointments using the special telephone line. Additionally, invitation letters will also be mailed to them starting from Friday.

Dutch Health Minister Hugo de Jonge announced last week the country would extend the vaccination process to include young people from 12 to 17 years of age. There are over 1.1 million people in that age range.

People below the age of 16 are required to consult with their parents before making a decision if they want to get vaccinated. The RIVM has provided additional information about the vaccination of the youth on their website.

Young people born in 2004 became the first group of children not in a medical risk category to get the call for the Covid-19 jab.