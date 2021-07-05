Severe weather hit the provinces of Gelderland and Overijssel on Sunday afternoon. In Beekbergen, Harderwijk and Dalfsen, streets and bicycle paths were flooded, AD reported.

The code yellow weather warning was lifted early in the evening of Sunday. The Dutch meteorological institute KNMI called on residents of Gelderland and Overijssel to be careful on the road due to flooding, as locally there was an extreme amount of rain that fell in a short time.

Residents living on the ground floor of the De Rosengaerde nursery home in Dalfsen were forced to move to higher floors. No injuries have been reported. Local authorities have also advised against playing in the water in Dalfsen. Oil was also seen in the water at an industrial estate in Dalfsen, possibly due to trucks came in contact with the water.

The Albert Heijn parking garage there was also flooded from heavy rainfall. The IJsselland Safety Region announced that the water was still not draining properly at all points on Sunday evening. As a result, streets in and around Dalfsen were closed.

An extremely loud thunderstorm hit Deventer, with reports of flooding and water damage in Harderwijk and Ermelo. At De Eendracht primary school in Apeldoorn, the building had to be evacuated.

Provinces in the south already had to deal with heavy showers earlier in the day. Streets in Breda were inundated with water and the fire brigade was called in to assist with cleaning up.