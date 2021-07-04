From Thursday onwards, people that have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19 are not required to quarantine anymore after coming in contact with a person infected with the coronavirus, RTL Nieuws reported. The new rule only applies 14 days after the final vaccine dose has been administered. It is at this point that protection against Covid-19 has been optimized.

A spokesperson of the GGD-GHOR stated that source and contact tracing will remain in place. “All infections will continue to be subjected to contact tracing investigation”, a GGD spokesperson said.

On Saturday, the RIVM reported that an estimated 16,392,351 Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in the Netherlands. Should the progress continue at roughly the same pace, the 17 millionth jab will be given on Monday.

Health Minister Hugo de Jonge also decided earlier this week to allow people direct access after vaccination to events and nightclubs. According to De Jonge, this will encourage people to get vaccinated as quickly as possible.