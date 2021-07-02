Health Minister Hugo de Jonge defended the decision to allow people vaccinated against Covid-19 immediate access to nightclubs and events, even if the vaccine has not had enough time to reach maximum protection. That level is not reached until two weeks after the final dose is administered.

De Jonge said, “a sensible balance has been made between the health risk and what is practically feasible,” according to ANP.

Experts warned that there is a risk of an outbreak occurring if the two-week waiting period is not fulfilled and people are in close proximity to one another. The Health Council reiterated the advice to wait two weeks after the final Covid-19 vaccine dose for proper protection.

De Jonge stated that he was aware of the risk but that infection rates in the Netherlands are low enough to allow people access to events immediately after their vaccination. De Jonge said that the Outbreak Management Team (OMT) agreed with this consideration.

The health minister also stated that he believes direct access is “a reason for many people to get vaccinated quickly”. According to De Jonge, in the long-term, it is better that as many people as possible are vaccinated against the disease.

Many young adults requested to be vaccinated with the Janssen vaccine because it only requires one dose. They will be able to participate in events and nightlife without being testing for the coronavirus infection the same day the shot was given.