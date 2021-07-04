Travelers who have been vaccinated against Covid-19 are allowed into Suriname two weeks after their final dose was administered, the Surinamese government announced on Saturday. People who have been fully vaccinated are also not obliged to quarantine.

Anyone who has not been fully vaccinated against Covid-19 requires special permission from the government to enter the country. The exception is granted if the traveler is a resident of Suriname or travel to the country is necessary for their profession. Without full vaccination, people have to quarantine for seven days upon their arrival in Suriname.

Suriname went into a total lockdown at the end of May after the number of coronavirus cases spiked and the ICUs threatened to reach maximum capacity. The number of infections is now slowly decreasing.

Relaxing measures for people fully vaccinated against Covid-19 may lead to more tourism and, therefore, more income for Suriname.