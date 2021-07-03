Saturday morning will be sunny in the majority of the Netherlands, meteorological institute KNMI announced. Towards the afternoon, clouds will develop beginning in the southwest.

The KNMI issued a Code Yellow weather warning for storms during the afternoon hours. The provinces in the warning were Limburg, Noord-Brabant, Zeeland and Zuid-Holland. "Chance of lightning, hail and a lot of precipitation in a short time," the KNMI said in their warning. Up to 30 millimeters of precipitation was expected in some areas.

Maximum temperatures can range between 22 to 26 degrees Celsius, dropping down to 12 degrees at night.

A light breeze coming from the east and southeast will be present from the beginning of the day. In the course of the day, the direction of the wind will be more variable.

On Sunday there is a 60 percent chance a code yellow warning will be issued for heavy thunderstorms, particularly in the southeast. The region was already battered by record-setting storms earlier in the week.

There is also a chance of a code yellow warning for fog on Sunday morning.

Showers will continue into next week with temperatures stagnating around a maximum of between 20 to 22 degrees.