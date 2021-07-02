Last week an estimated 2,550 people died in the Netherlands - 200 fewer than expected for the 25th week of the year and almost 300 fewer than the week before, Statistics Netherlands reported. This is the first time since the coronavirus hit the Netherlands that there's been fewer weekly deaths than expected.

The mortality expectation is based on a scenario in which there was no pandemic. The Netherlands has been dealing with periods of excess mortality in the different waves of coronavirus infections, followed by periods in which mortality dropped to expected levels. Public health institute RIVM reported eight coronavirus related deaths for last week, from June 21 to 27.

It is common that a period of under-mortality follows higher than expected deaths, but it is too soon to say whether the Netherlands is now in such a period.

The number of deaths was lower than expected for all age groups, according to the stats office.

The Statistics Netherlands estimation is based on deaths reported to the stats office on a daily basis. The number may still change as reports could be late. The reports do not include the cause of death, that info is submitted at a later date.