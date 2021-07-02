PvdA politician Frank van de Wolde wants the labour party to merge with GroenLinks to form a left-wing bloc with more influence, the 28-year-old from Utrecht said when he announced his candidacy for PvdA chairman, RTV Utrecht reports.

Van de Wolde became better known within his party for his involvement in the manifesto 'Samen Rood Groen'. He and some other PvdA members wrote this manifesto for closer cooperation with GroenLinks after both left-wing parties got disappointing results in the parliamentary election in March. After publication of this plan, thousands of PvdA and GroenLinks members signed the plea.

According to Van de Wolde, various polls show that there is "up to 70 percent" support for a new red-green party [red for the PvdA's rose and green for GroenLinks] among the supporters of both parties.

"The major problems in our society require a strong left-wing movement," Van de Wolde said. According to him, together the PvdA and GroenLinks can have more influence in solving the housing crisis, the climate crisis, and the "problems at the heart of democracy and the rule of law."

Van de Wolde is one of three candidates running to succeed Nelleke Vedelaar as PvdA chairman. The other candidates are campaign strategist Pieter Paul Slikker and Gerard Bosman, leader of the PvdA faction in Den Bosch.