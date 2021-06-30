Dutch broadcaster NPO apologized for incorrectly subtitling the first verse of the German national anthem, and thereby referring to Nazi Germany, before the European Championship match between England and Germany.

The subtitles showed the text of the German national anthem's first verse, "Deutschland über Alles". Due to associations with Nazi Germany, that verse hasn't been used since the end of the Second World War.

"During the live subtitling of the German national anthem at the European Championship match England-Germany, the wrong verse was displayed by mistake," NPO said on Twitter. "This was a mistake by one of our subtitlers. We apologize to viewers who were disturbed by this."

Since 1952, Germany has only been using the last verse of its three verse long national anthem Das Lied der Deutschen, according to NOS. The verse still used places emphasis on concord, justice and freedom.