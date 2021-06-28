A chance of severe thunderstorms across the Netherlands prompted Dutch meteorological agency KNMI to issue a new code yellow weather warning. The alert affects all of the Netheralnds on Monday afternoon and evening, and will likely impact traffic, commutes, and outdoor activities.

”Severe thunderstorms will develop this afternoon,” the KNMI stated. “There is a risk of hail and gusts of wind, especially in the east and northeast. Tonight the showers will depart from the north.”

The alert starts as early as 1 p.m. in the south, 2 p.m. in the center of the country, and 4 p.m. in the north. It was expected to be called off between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.

The KNMI said that a great deal of precipitation can fall in a very short period of time. As there is a chance of lightning, open water and open spaces should be avoided, and people should not take shelter under trees.

As the storm dissipates Monday night, temperatures will begin to fall towards a low of 16 degrees Celsius. Lightning, gusts of wind, and hail are also possible on Tuesday, especially in the east and southeast. High temperatures will be from 16 degrees in the Wadden Sea area to 25 degrees in the east.