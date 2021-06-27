Germany has removed the Netherlands from its list of high-risk countries regarding coronavirus infections, the German Federal Foreign Office confirmed. As a result, people entering Germany from the Netherlands by land are no longer subject to coronavirus testing requirements. Proof of a Covid-19 vaccination is also not necessary.

Simultaneously, German nationals are also allowed to travel to the Netherlands again without having to test or self-isolate upon their return home.

Travelers arriving in Germany by airplane must provide a negative test result or vaccination proof when entering. Travelers are urged to adhere to the locally applicable coronavirus measures during their stay in Germany, which can differ per region.

Germany’s Robert Koch Institute said on Friday that the Kingdom of the Netherlands is “no longer considered a basic risk area,” except for Aruba and Sint Maarten.