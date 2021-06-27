Hikers discovered a dead body in the Waal river near the village of Ooij on Saturday evening, Omroep Gelderland reported.

The investigation was still being carried out at the scene on Sunday, the local broadcaster stated. Police were not able to provide more information or confirm the identity and cause of death.

Two bodies were also found along the same river last weekend. They were believed to be two German girls who disappeared while swimming in the Rijn in Duisburg one week prior to the discovery. DNA testing later confirmed their identity.

The two girls, aged 13 and 14, died as a result of getting caught in a current.