Two bodies found along the Waal river in the Netherlands over the weekend are believed to be German girls. The description of the bodies matches the 13 and 14-year-old girls who disappeared while swimming in the Rijn in Duisburg last week Wednesday, the German police said, NOS reports.

The girls' families were informed about the discovery of the bodies. DNA testing will be done to identify the victims with certainty. The results are expected in the coming days.

One body washed ashore in Rossum on Friday evening. The second was found in Gendt on Sunday morning. The Dutch police struggled to identify the bodies, because they spent several days in fast flowing water with a lot of shipping traffic.

The two girls went swimming with a 17-year-old friend on Wednesday when they were pulled under by the strong current. The oldest girl was pulled from the water, but she died a short time later. The two younger girls were not found.