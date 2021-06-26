A 74-year old man from Rotterdam was arrested on Friday for threatening the police with a hammer and acting aggressively towards them. The incident arose following a dispute between neighbors, which escalated when the man smashed his neighbor’s window with the hammer, police confirmed.

The police were alerted to a brawl at around 11:30 pm on Friday. After a conversation with the reporting party, the police were ready to leave the scene when the 74-year man shattered his next-door neighbor's windowpane.

The man then started threatening police officers. To prevent the incident from escalating, the police said they were forced to fire a warning shot. The man was then taken to the police station for questioning.

The incident happend on Bredenoord in Rotterdam IJsselmonde. The two neighbors have a long history of conflicts, according to the police.