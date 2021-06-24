The power grid in Amsterdam has reached its maximum capacity in two areas - the Buiksloterham and Overhoeks areas in Amsterdam-Noord and the Westelijke Havengebied, according to grid manager Liander. The Netherlands' power grid is struggling under the current rapid developments like sustainability and digitization, Liander said to NOS.

The grid manager is working hard on expanding capacity in the two Amsterdam areas. "Only then can we provide large-scale consumers such as supermarkets, large-scale catering, offices and factories that want to settle here or purchase more electricity with capacity." In the port area, Liander already had to tell a company it could not expand its distribution center until the capacity problems have been solved.

According to Liander, this is also a problem in other parts of the Netherlands, including in Heereveen and Nijmegen-Noord. The operator attributes the capacity issues to the sustainability push resulting in more heat pumps and the like, the growing economy, the digitization of society, and new construction.

"The Netherlands has one of the most reliable electricity grids in the world," Daan Schut of Liander said to NOS. "However, it is not designed for the rapid developments that are now taking place. They are causing an explosive demand for electricity that literally pinches the grid."

Liander said it regrets that entrepreneurs and institutions are being affected by this, but stressed that the problems have no consequences for consumers and the generation of green electricity with wind turbines and solar panels.