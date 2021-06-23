The Netherlands Measurement Institute (NMi) has questioned the accuracy of fast-charging stations for electric cars. The leading international metrology institute argued that the drivers can’t be sure if they are getting the electricity they pay for due to the lack of appropriate regulations.

“There are no regulations in place to guarantee the accuracy of energy delivered by fast-charging EV stations, which means that users of electric vehicles are effectively left in the dark,’’ says Lars Cornax from NMi.

While it is easier to use a rapid DC charger, it may result in higher energy losses than charging using alternating current (AC). Customers are therefore at risk of paying significantly more money if energy losses are not taken into account. The current lack of regulations also prevents drivers from being entitled to compensation.

The majority of the countries in Europe seem to be struggling with implementing suitable regulations on this front. Cornax called for the national regulation to be implemented before potentially dealing with the issue on the European level.

“European-wide legislation would be preferable, but that could take a while. In the meantime, something must be done quickly,” he argued.

Germany is the only country that currently has a legal framework designed specifically for the EV charging market. The Netherlands still follows the European MID Directive which is currently largely outdated.

“It only works up to a point,’’ said Cornax, “and this legislation currently only applies to AC meters – not to fast-charging DC meters, which we expect to grow exponentially.”