People suffering from long-term, medical complaints after falling ill with Covid-19 can, under certain conditions, reimburse their treatment from the basic healthcare package for one additional year. The scheme was originally set to expire on August 1, 2021. It will now be extended until August 1, 2022 at the request of the Tweede Kamer.

The government said that the decision was reached due to uncertainty of the development of the coronavirus pandemic. Paramedical recovery care, such as physio-, remedial-, and occupational therapy for people suffering from long-term complaints due to Covid-19 will, therefore, continue to be reimbursed as part of the basic healthcare package.

“It is important that patients who have experienced severe Covid-19 complaints in the second and third wave can also receive paramedical recovery care from the basic healthcare package”, Minister of Medical Care, Tamara van Ark, said.

For treatment to be eligible under the basic healthcare package, a referral from a GP is required and treatment must take place within six months after the end of the acute stage of Covid-19.

GPs can now also refer patients for a second treatment period in the new scheme.

In total, 28 million euros were made available for the costs the adjustments to the scheme required. The new scheme will come into effect on July 1.