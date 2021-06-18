All adults in the Netherlands who have not yet been given a Covid-19 vaccine shot, can book an appointment to get the Janssen Vaccine from January 23, health service GGD confirmed to NL Times. That is two days later than had been previously suggested by the Ministry of Health.

The first appointments will be scheduled for Friday, June 25. A special phone number and possibly a separate website will be launched solely for those who want to make an appointment for the Leiden-developed vaccine.

Unlike the other Covid-19 vaccines in use in the Netherlands, the Janssen Vaccine only requires one shot. Netherlands residents who already have an appointment for another vaccine, but would prefer to get the Janssen jab, will be able to switch their appointments provided they have not had another shot.

The Dutch health authorities expects deliveries of the vaccine to total 200 thousand doses by the end of the month. The GGD told NL Times they do not have concrete information beyond that.

Earlier in June, Bart-Jan Kullberg, the head of the Dutch Health Council, told a Parliament committee meeting that deliveries could be between 60 and 130 thousand per week.

Bookings for the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines opened to people born in 2002 as of 1:00 p.m. on Friday, June 18. The expectation is that everyone born in 2003 will be invited to do the same on Saturday morning, which would mean all adults 18 and up can book their Covid vaccinations this weekend.