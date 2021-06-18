People in the Netherlands who will travel internationally in July or August will be able to get a the coronavirus test they need free of charge, and will be able to download proof of a negative test for use when traveling. People will be able to schedule a PCR/NAAT test or a rapid antigen test to meet the requirements of their destination and mode of transportation, the Dutch Cabinet confirmed on Friday.

The government said that anyone traveling abroad from the Netherlands can make an appointment for a free test regardless of nationality. Anyone who gets tested before July 1 or after August 31 will have to pay for the test out of their own pocket.

The test is meant for those who cannot receive a travel certificate on the basis of either being fully vaccinated, or having recently recovered from a coronavirus infection. "This allows you to board the plane, train, bus or boat from the Netherlands. And you can cross the border by car," the government said.

"Some European countries ask for a coronavirus certificate when you travel to that country," You will receive a corona certificate if you are fully vaccinated. Or you can prove that you had corona. Doesn't that apply to you? Then you can have yourself tested for free in July and August 2021. You can make an appointment from 1 July.

The government warned people to continue to stay on top of developments about travel restrictions, as they can change quickly at the destination country and in the Netherlands.

Test locations will be revealed at a later date. The test result will be available using the website coronacheck.nl.