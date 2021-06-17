The number of British citizens who were refused entry to the Netherlands doubled in May, the Marechaussee stated on Thursday. While the number of rejected British people was roughly 40 in April, it jumped to 81 in May, the military branch told newswire ANP.

Most British citizens, 62 in total, were declined entry at Schiphol Airport, the country's largest. Nine people tried to enter through Rotterdam’s Europoort, and eight via the Hoek van Holland seaport. At the port of IJmuiden, two others were turned away in May. A total of 394 British travelers in total have been prevented from entering the Netherlands this year by the Marechaussee, which monitors and polices Dutch borders and airports.

Citizens of most countries outside the European Economic Area and Schengen Area have largely been disallowed from entering into the Netherlands for non-essential purposes since March last year. Since January 1, when the Brexit transition was finalized, that also includes UK nationals. The measure was introduced as a way to contain the spread of coronavirus.

Since June 15, the Dutch government has also considered the United Kingdom to be a high-risk area due to the rapid spread of the Delta variant of the coronavirus. Code orange travel advice from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs applies, and residents of the Netherlands are advised not to travel there for reasons other than essential. The Marechaussee used social media to advise travelers to review a government checklist before trying to enter the Netherlands.

Travelers returning to the Netherlands from the United Kingdom are subject to the quarantine obligation.