This year's first batch of new herring will be donated to health service GGD on Tuesday. The Nederlands Visbureau will present the Hollandse Nieuwe to GGD chairman Andre Rouvoet at a Covid-19 vaccination location in The Hague, NOS reports.

The first batch of herring is traditionally auctioned off at the port of Scheveningen, with the proceeds going to a good cause. But due to the coronavirus pandemic, the auction was impossible for the second year in a row. Last year, the first barrel of herring was donated to intensive care workers.

The GGD was the "logical choice" for this year's first herring, Nederlands Visbureau director Agnes Leewis said. "Thanks to their efforts, we can hopefully be confident that all Dutch people will feel like a Hollandse Nieuwe [Dutch New in English] within a short time."