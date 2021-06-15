At least 31 percent of the adult population of the Netherlands was considered fully vaccinated against Covid-19, according to data through Sunday. That includes a revision to earlier estimates from the RIVM that lowered the number of vaccines given last calendar week by about nine percent.

"The turnout among all age groups is high or has risen sharply," the RIVM wrote in a statement. "Regional differences in attendance are minimal."

Some 4,019,591 adults had been given two Covid-19 vaccine shots by the end of last week, the RIVM said. Another 431,078 have received the single-dose Janssen Vaccine.

"Data is still missing for people with one vaccination after an infection with COVID-19," the RIVM said. The Ministry of Health also wants those who have had one shot after being infected to be considered "fully vaccinated."

About 57 percent of the country has received one or two shots of any Covid-19 vaccine available in the Netherlands. Some 3,834,999 adults received only one shot of a two-dose vaccine.

The agency also revised down its figures from the last calendar week to 1,667,630. That was about 157 thousand shots lower than a tabulation of statistics released daily by the RIVM and the Ministry of Health.

The revised figure was still 18 percent higher compared to last week, and set a new weekly record. It also beat projections for the week by 15 percent.

Another 209 thousand was added to the overall total on Tuesday, which moved the seven-day average down to 249 thousand. An estimated 12,651,035 Covid-19 vaccine doses have been administered in the Netherlands since January 6.