One person was stabbed on Saturday evening in Assendelft during what police said was likely a road rage incident, NH Nieuws reported. Two men and one woman have been taken into custody in connection with the crime.

Police received report of the stabbing on the Dammersven around 10 p.m. “Everything was very tumultuous”, a police spokesperson said.

The victim was taken to hospital for treatment. Police have not yet released more information on the patient’s condition.