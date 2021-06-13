No new coronavirus infections or deaths were registered in the past 24 hours in nursing homes, NU.nl wrote on Saturday evening. It is the first time since the start of the pandemic in March 2020 the number of infections and coronavirus-related deaths in nursing homes was zero, the Ministry of Health confirmed.

The good news is largely thanks to progress with the vaccination campaign, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Health said. On Saturday the 12 millionth vaccine was administered in the Netherlands based on estimates by the RIVM.

The number of Covid-19 patients has also been steadily on the decline. On Friday, the total number of patients infected with the coronavirus by more than 50 for the fifth day in a row. As of Saturday, there were 672 Covid-19 patients still hospitalized.

The number of coronavirus patients in intensive care fell by 12 to 269. In the regular nursing ward, the number of coronavirus patients sunk by 45 to 403.

In total, 1,265 new coronavirus infections were reported by the RIVM on Saturday. The seven-day average has been down 39 percent in seven days and has not risen in the past two weeks.