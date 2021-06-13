Police put an end to an illegal rave in a basement of an office on the Verzetslaan in Deventer around midnight on Sunday. The riot police were called for backup. All 261 partygoers received a fine.

Police surrounded the building shortly after midnight. Before the building was cleared, the riot police were called for assistance. “We didn’t want to enter the building unprotected. The colleagues at the riot squad have better protection. You don’t know what you might find if there are still people hiding inside”, officer Dennis van Someren told de Stentor.

The personal details of all attendees were noted and each one of them will receive a fine of 95 euros for violating coronavirus restrictions. “On Sunday, it will be a matter of counting to know how many people exactly were there. No arrests have been made so far”, Van Someren reported.

According to one girl, there was a guest list with hundreds of names on it. “I heard there were two hundred people on the guest list but I don’t know whether that is true”, she said. “There was a real party downstairs. We found professional sound equipment”, Van Someren said. The DJ equipment was confiscated by police along with drugs that authorities found at the location.

A situation also escalated on Friday night in Deventer when partying youths turned against the police on the headland of the Worp side of the Ijssel. It is forbidden to enter the headland after midnight to prevent a party crowd from forming.