Caretaker Health Minister Hugo de Jonge denounced the threats GGD employees regularly receive from previously vaccinated people demanding a stamp in their official yellow vaccination booklets. The threats have been mostly from people who have been vaccinated in hospitals or by their general practitioners and were not eligible for a stamp, De Telegraaf reported.

"Threats and intimidation for a stamp in your yellow book. This is so absurd, just act normal! The GGDs are working with all their might to get us out of the crisis. A deep bow would be more appropriate," De Jonge wrote on Twitter,

Such a stamp has not officially been cleared for use, though a number of European countries accept it as proof of vaccination. People who were previously vaccinated against Covid-19 by the GGD can receive a note, stamp, or sticker in the yellow booklet.

In order to obtain the stamp, a clear procedure and instructions laid out by the GGD must be followed. Various GGDs have reported incidents that involved people acting aggressively or threatening the staff after not being able to claim the stamp immediately.

"Some come to a vaccination location with their camper or caravan and immediately expect a stamp or sticker," a GGD spokesperson told the newswire ANP.

The GGD says that it will immediately report serious incidents to the police when they happen.