Two cocaine consignments were intercepted at the Rotterdam port on Wednesday and Thursday, the Public Prosecution Service (OM) confirmed. A total of 449 kilograms of cocaine worth more than 33.5 million euros was seized by Customs officers during various checks.

The first batch of 149 kilograms of drugs was intercepted on Wednesday. The cocaine was hidden in a container loaded with mangoes. The ship originated in Peru and was destined for a company in Belgium. "Presumably, the company has nothing to do with the smuggling", the OM stated.

The second batch contained 300 kilograms and was found in a container that originated in Panama. This shipping container was loaded with cars and destined for a company in the Hungarian capital Budapest.

The drugs discovered on both containers have been destroyed. Customs, the financial crimes inspectorate FIOD, the Seaport Police, and the Rotterdam OM are investigating the cases.