The University of Amsterdam (UvA) ranked 55th among the world’s top 200 universities on the prestigious 2022 QS World University Rankings. The UvA climbed six spots, earning its position as the highest-ranked Dutch University.

TU Delft was last year’s front runner among Netherlands institutions. It remained in 57th place on the global ranking.

A total of nine Dutch universities placed in the top 200. All thirteen publicly-funded universities were ranked in the top 400.

Compared to the last edition, the majority of the Universities in the Netherlands moved up the rankings. Utrecht University jumped from 121st to 110th place. Leiden University climbed up the ranking from 128th to 112th. Wageningen was the only University that saw its ranking drop, moving down eight places from 115 to 123.

The Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) was named the world’s top university for the 10th year in a row. In addition, MIT also landed on the top spot in 12 of QS's subject-specific lists.

University of Oxford and Stanford University ranked 2nd and 3rd respectively.

The QS rankings are based on academic and employer reputation, citations per faculty, as well as a student-to-faculty ratio. The proportion of international students is also taken into account.

The QS 2022 Top 10 and All Dutch University Rankings