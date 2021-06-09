Three schools were informed by PostNL that the delivery of some of the corrected final exams has been delayed. A number of exams have also been lost, the company told the broadcaster NOS.

The exams from nine other schools were also stalled, but they were located on Wednesday. The Ministry of Education did not want to say which schools are affected by the problems at PostNL. It was unknown how many exams have been delayed or missing and which subjects and levels are involved.

One of the schools involved was Van Maaerlant in Den Bosch. The final math exams for 44 students have disappeared, and were not delivered to a second exam grader. "We have not heard anything from PostNL yet," a school spokesperson told Omroep Brabant. The students will find out on Thursday who has to retake exams, but if they do not show up in time they will all be voided and students will have to re-sit the tests.

About 1,170 secondary schools have completed the final exams and the second correction. Each exam must be reviewed twice, once by the student’s own teacher and by a teacher from another school. The exams are exchanged via post.

"They are somewhere in the process but are yet to emerge. We are searching with all our might," a PostNL representative told NOS. The delay is due to the time pressure that has arisen because the exams amid coronavirus were different in other time periods. According to the company, the shipments of exam mail were larger than expected and the time to deliver the exams to a second teacher was shorter.

If the lost exams do not come up, some students may be forced to retake exams. Nienke Luijckx, chairman of the student union LAKS, said on the NPO Radio 1 Journaal that a huge number of concerned students have approached the organization over the issue.

"They are in suspense. Some have been in Mallorca in recent weeks because they assumed they were done. They have not at all prepared to retake one or more subjects," said Luijckxx.