The police arrested a man from Tubbergen, Overijssel on Tuesday on suspicion that he secretly recorded customers in the sauna that he owns. The man was caught after a woman found hidden cameras during her visit to his sauna early in March, the police said.

The woman reported the cameras to the police, who launched an investigation. The sauna was searched and various items were seized, the police said.

"We are currently investigating the motive why the man filmed visitors to his sauna without informing them," police stated in a report.

The police believe the secret recordings started in mid-2020. "There is currently no indication that the suspect shared or published the images," the police said.