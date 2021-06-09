Last week, more than 1.2 million Netherlands residents were vaccinated against Covid-19, the respiratory disease caused by the current coronavirus. That is the highest number since the Covid-19 vaccination campaign started in January, public health institute RIVM confirmed. This week, the RIVM expects to administer 1.5 million shots.

To date, almost 11 million Covid-19 vaccines were administered in the Netherlands. Nearly 7.4 million people have had their first shot. And over 3.4 million are fully vaccinated, having received the two injections required by most Covid-19 vaccines.

The vaccination turnout is highest among the elderly - also the first group to get an invitation to be vaccinated. Over 90 percent of people in their seventies and eighties have had at least one shot. The vaccination rate among people over 65 is above 85 percent in almost all municipalities.

In the large cities like Amsterdam, The Hague and Rotterdam, 75 to 84 percent of people over 65 received at least one dose of Covid-19 vaccine. The same is true for predominantly reformed municipalities like Tholen, Nunspeet, and Hardinxveld-Giessendam. The turnout is lowest in Urk, where about half of the people over 65 have been at least partially vaccinated.

The Netherlands also received a record number of vaccine doses last week. Between Monday, May 31 and Sunday, June 6, manufacturers delivered 1.85 million doses - about the same as the two previous weeks combined.