Healthcare workers in the Netherlands vaccinated an estimated 1,260,879 people last calendar week, a new record. The total was 21 percent higher than expectations.

It was also 40 percent higher compared to the previous week. The Ministry of Health said an estimated 173,556 people were given a Covid-19 vaccine on Sunday, pushing the seven-day moving average up to 173,556.

Some 10,618,031 jabs have been given in the Netherlands to date. The 11 millionth will likely be administered on Tuesday or Wednesday.

There were 993 people being treated for Covid-19 in Dutch hospitals on Monday, patient coordination office LCPS said. The total has not gone up in three weeks, and could dip below 750 by next Monday.

The patient total was still at its lowest point since October 6. It included 343 people in intensive care units, a net decrease of one since Sunday. Another 650 people were being treated in regular nursing wards.

The hospital total has dropped by 25 percent in a week, corresponding to the 26 percent fall in daily Covid-19 hospitalizations. Some 58 people were admitted into care between the afternoons of Sunday and Monday, bringing the moving average down to 74.

Public health agency RIVM also said on Monday that another 1,490 people tested positive for the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, bringing the moving average down to 2,232. That figure has continued to drop to levels similar to the last week of September.

While testing figures have remained low, like during the snowy frigid weather in February, the rate in which people test positive has fallen to 7.4 percent. That was also consistent with last September.

To date, people have tested positive for the coronavirus 1,664,427 times in the Netherlands.