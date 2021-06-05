PVV Member of Parliament, Dion Graus, was accused of sexual intimidation and misuse of power by a former party employee, the NRC stated. She reported the abuse in February to the Speaker of the Tweede Kamer at the time, Khadija Arib, and a confidential advisor. Graus has denied the allegations against him.

The young woman said she had to accompany Graus on work trips and to dinner events. He allegedly made her drink more alcohol than she could handle and forced her to do “many serious things”. After she rejected him, the former employee said Graus began to stalk her.

The former party employee went to chairman Arib in February, shortly after allegations from his ex-wife surfaced that Graus had incited her to have sex with his bodyguard. The incidents also allegedly occurred in the building of the Tweede Kamer.

Graus said the allegations against him are false and part a “conspiracy” by a fraction of the PVV that wants to get rid of him.

Graus has been accused by multiple women of sexual harassment, assault, threats and stalking in the past 20 years. The PVV member was never convicted of any crimes. All charges against him have been dropped, although the Public Prosecution Service said afterward that it had made an incorrect assessment. Upon closer inspection, there had been sufficient evidence of threats and assaults to take the matter to court, the Public Prosecution Service said, according to NRC.

Arib banned Graus from the building of the Tweede Kamer. He was only allowed to enter to vote. When Arib was succeeded by Vera Bergkap, Graus was allowed in to the building again.