On Tuesday, Curacao will eliminate their curfew, Prime Minister Eugene Rhuggenaath announced on Friday. In the past two weeks, there were only eleven new, registered coronavirus infections.

A curfew has been in place in Curacao since March 2020.

Many people in Curacao have already been vaccinated against Covid-19. Almost 70 percent of the adult population on Curacao have had a least one jab which amounts to around 85 thousand people.

Coronavirus restrictions for tourists are also being slowly relaxed. Currently, visitors still require a negative PCR test before departing to Curacao and need to undergo an antigen test three days after arrival.

For travelers from low-risk countries, these obligations do not apply to people who have been fully vaccinated. When arriving from a high-risk country, people who have full coverage against Covid-19 are still required to do an antigen test after their arrival in Curacao.