Curacao eliminates curfew; certain restrictions still apply for visitors
On Tuesday, Curacao will eliminate their curfew, Prime Minister Eugene Rhuggenaath announced on Friday. In the past two weeks, there were only eleven new, registered coronavirus infections.
A curfew has been in place in Curacao since March 2020.
Many people in Curacao have already been vaccinated against Covid-19. Almost 70 percent of the adult population on Curacao have had a least one jab which amounts to around 85 thousand people.
Coronavirus restrictions for tourists are also being slowly relaxed. Currently, visitors still require a negative PCR test before departing to Curacao and need to undergo an antigen test three days after arrival.
For travelers from low-risk countries, these obligations do not apply to people who have been fully vaccinated. When arriving from a high-risk country, people who have full coverage against Covid-19 are still required to do an antigen test after their arrival in Curacao.