Sunny weather was expected in the Netherlands, bringing a mostly bright and dry day across the country. That will make way for some heavy storms, particularly in the southern provinces, national meteorological agency KNMI predicted. It issued a code yellow weather warning for thunderstorms, strong gusts of wind, and bursts of hail and Limburg.

The warning was in effect from about 5 p.m. to midnight in Zeeland and Noord-Brabant. Limburg could get the nasty weather from 1 p.m. to 10 p.m., and KNMI predicted local thunderstorms could develop in the southeast even earlier.

The rest of the country will have a mostly dry afternoon. The maximums will range from 25 to 27 degrees, with the highest temperatures in ​​the south and southeast.

On Friday evening, the southern provinces will contend with the stormy weather coming up from the Belgium. Up to 20 millimeters of rain is expected to fall within a short time. Even greater amounts of precipitation may occur locally, according to Weeronline. Gusts of wind kin peak at up to 70 km/h, the KNMI said.

Thunderstorms are also expected during the weekend. They are most likely to occur in the north and the east of the country during the afternoon on Saturday. The weather will remain mostly cloudy, with occasional brief periods of sun. Temperatures in the afternoon will range between 16 and 20 degrees.

Rainy weather is expected in the east of the Netherlands on Sunday. It should remain dry elsewhere in the country.